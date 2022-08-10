Home States Karnataka

Shaky bridge over swollen stream: Govt blamed after girl falls over

People in Beejamakki village were elated when the government sanctioned funds for a footbridge eight months ago.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Malekudiya tribal families use this wooden bridge at Matthavi, Mudradi grama panchayat, in Hebri taluk | Express

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: People in Beejamakki village were elated when the government sanctioned funds for a footbridge eight months ago. But till now the work of the bridge has not started exposing the apathy of government officials.  

On Monday, Sannidhi, daughter of Pradeep and Sumithra Poojari, a class 2 student, was returning home from school at Bollamballi village in Byndoor taluk when she was washed away by a swollen stream while crossing the wooden footbridge that had no railing on the one-side. About 10 kids use this everyday to go to school from Beejamakki. Though Rs 11 lakh was sanctioned eight months ago, PWD officials delayed the construction of a full-fledged small footbridge here.

There are about 40 families who depend on the same wooden footbridge. Elected representatives of Kalthodu Grama Panchayat had again reminded the authorities of the need for a bridge as this year the stream is swollen due to heavy rain.Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao met the family members of Sannidhi at their residence in Kalthodu on Tuesday and consoled them.

Though the search operations are intensified, they have not yet traced Sannidhi. The DC told TNIE that he instructed the PWD officials to construct the bridge after inspecting the spot on Tuesday. In many parts of the district, small bridges, and creaking planks are used by schoolchildren.

Shekar Kulal, neighbouring Siddapur Grama Panchayat president, told TNIE, “A small bridge in Atthikodlu-Doddaberu will help many kids from my village. Funds of Rs 7 lakh will be necessary. A memorandum has been submitted to Byndoor MLA B M Sukumar Shetty and Udupi Zilla Panchayat.”

