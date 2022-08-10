Tigers to decide fate of people in MM Hills: Ministers confuse all

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Over 25,000 people in 30 villages along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border are living on the edge as there have been conflicting statements from two ministers over declaring MM Hills a tiger reserve.

The people residing within the MM Hills wildlife division and in Hanur taluk had thought that the issue had been put to rest when Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister V Somanna recently said that he will not allow Male Mahadeshwara Hills to be declared a tiger reserve.

But their hopes were dashed with Forest Minister Umesh V Katt’s statement that MM Hills will get the tiger reserve status even if the state opposes it.Somanna, during his visit to Ponnachi village on August 3, said the Bommai government will not allow the proposal to go through as it will affect the local population and also restrict the movement of devotees to Male Mahadeshwara temple.

But Katti, visiting Shagya in Hanur taluk recently, said, “There are over 25 big cats here, and it deserves the status.”His statement did not go down well with the residents. Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji of Saluru Brahmanmatha, MLA R Narendra and others expressed their unhappiness. Katti, when visiting the Mutt, said the issue still has to be discussed in the cabinet. But he went on to express that the Centre may go ahead and declare MM Hills a tiger reserve, even if the state does not favour it.

