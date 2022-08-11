Agnipath recruitment rally for women from Nov 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Agnipath recruitment rally to recruit women candidates in the general duty category in the Corps of Military Police will be held at Manekshaw Parade Grounds from November 1 to 3.

The recruitment rally will be held by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bangalore under the aegis of HQ Recruiting Zone Bangalore for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Mahe, Kerala, and the union territory of Lakshadweep.

“The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty (Women) in the Corps of Military Police in the Army. The details of age, education qualification and other criteria for enrolment are given in the Notification published by Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bangalore on 7 August 2022,” the release stated.

Online registration is open from August 10 to September 7. Online registration of candidates on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory and admit cards of successfully registered candidates will be sent to their registered email between October 12 and 31.

