Congress misleading people: Govind Karjol

Stating that Bommai would continue as CM, Karjol alleged that Congress leaders were spreading lies about the CM and trying to mislead the people.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol .(File | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Slamming the Congress for its speculation over replacing the chief minister, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Wednesday said that the leaders of the grand old party are unable to tolerate various works taken up by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Karnataka’s development.

Stating that Bommai would continue as CM, Karjol alleged that Congress leaders were spreading lies about the CM and trying to mislead the people. As far as the ‘40 per cent commission’ allegations against the government are concerned, Karjol said,

“I have told Congress leaders several times to bring at least one case to light where any commission was accepted by BJP leaders, so that action could be initiated. Such false allegations are being levelled by some people against the BJP at the behest of the Congress leadership.”

The BJP has been performing well in the state, undertaking several works which the Congress government never took up in the past, instead they indulged in scams, charged Karjol. Blaming the Congress for the partition of India, Karjol alleged that the grand old party had joined hands with Mohammad Ali Jinnah to divide the country. The Congress did not do anything for the country’s development in the last 70 years, Karjol claimed.

