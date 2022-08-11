Elephant calf rescued by forest officials

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An elephant calf was rescued by forest officials from the Srimangala-Kutta limits of Kodagu district. The rescued calf has been shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar. The elephant calf was found lying motionless inside a private estate in Manchalli village of Kutta Grama Panchayat limits.

The forest officials from the Makutta division visited the spot and rescued the elephant calf. “The male elephant calf is about two months old. The Srimangala division veterinary doctor provided first aid to the elephant calf and it is now being shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp,” confirmed Dechamma, Makutta RFO.

labourer killed in jumbo attack in Madikeri

Madikeri: A daily wager was killed in an elephant attack in Chettalli of Madikeri taluk. The incident was reported in the morning hours of Wednesday. Mohammed (60), a resident of Malkod village near Chettalli, is the victim. Around 7 am on Wednesday, Mohammed left his house and was walking to Kandakere village for work. Midway, he was confronted by a lone wild elephant that attacked him. He suffered serious injuries on his back and hands. His loud screams alerted other villagers and he was found lying on the road when a villager found him. He was shifted to Madikeri Hospital. After first aid, he was being shifted to Mysuru hospital for better treatment. However, he succumbed while on his way to the hospital. Mohammed is survived by his wife. The couple was childless. Madikeri DCF Povaiah and other forest department officials visited the spot for an inspection. ENS

