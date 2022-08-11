Home States Karnataka

Elephant calf rescued by forest officials

The rescued calf has been shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar. The elephant calf was found lying motionless inside a private estate in Manchalli village of Kutta Grama Panchayat limits.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Forest officials treat the rescued elephant calf in Kodagu district | Express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: An elephant calf was rescued by forest officials from the Srimangala-Kutta limits of Kodagu district. The rescued calf has been shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp in Kushalnagar. The elephant calf was found lying motionless inside a private estate in Manchalli village of Kutta Grama Panchayat limits.

The forest officials from the Makutta division visited the spot and rescued the elephant calf. “The male elephant calf is about two months old. The Srimangala division veterinary doctor provided first aid to the elephant calf and it is now being shifted to Dubare Elephant Camp,” confirmed Dechamma, Makutta RFO.

labourer killed in jumbo attack in Madikeri
Madikeri: A daily wager was killed in an elephant attack in Chettalli of Madikeri taluk. The incident was reported in the morning hours of Wednesday. Mohammed (60), a resident of Malkod village near Chettalli, is the victim. Around 7 am on Wednesday, Mohammed left his house and was walking to Kandakere village for work. Midway, he was confronted by a lone wild elephant that attacked him. He suffered serious injuries on his back and hands. His loud screams alerted other villagers and he was found lying on the road when a villager found him. He was shifted to Madikeri Hospital. After first aid, he was being shifted to Mysuru hospital for better treatment. However, he succumbed while on his way to the hospital. Mohammed is survived by his wife. The couple was childless. Madikeri DCF Povaiah and other forest department officials visited the spot for an inspection. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp