Heavy rain kills three in Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKA,AGALURU: Incessant rainfall in Malnad taluks of Chikkamagaluru district has left a trail of devastation and killed three lives on a single day on Tuesday. One of the deceased is Prasanna (50), a native of Arisinagere in Settikoppa GP limits in NR Pura taluk.

He was washed away with his car in the floods. In another incident, two women died after a huge tree fell on the house at K Talaguru in Kalasa taluk on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Sarita (37) and Chandramma (55).

Sarita, who lived with her two children, in a dilapidated house, took shelter in Chandramma’s house fearing danger due to the heavy rain on Tuesday night. However, at 10 pm in the night, a huge tree fell on the house, killing Sarita on the spot, while Chandramma died on the way to the hospital. Luckily, the two children sleeping beside Sarita escaped unhurt.

