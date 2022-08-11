Home States Karnataka

Heavy rain kills three in Chikkamagaluru

Incessant rainfall in Malnad taluks of Chikkamagaluru district has left a trail of devastation and killed three lives on a single day on Tuesday.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHIKKA,AGALURU: Incessant rainfall in Malnad taluks of Chikkamagaluru district has left a trail of devastation and killed three lives on a single day on Tuesday. One of the deceased is Prasanna (50), a native of Arisinagere in Settikoppa GP limits in NR Pura taluk.

He was washed away with his car in the floods. In another incident, two women died after a huge tree fell on the house at K Talaguru in Kalasa taluk on Tuesday night. The deceased have been identified as Sarita (37) and Chandramma (55).

Sarita, who lived with her two children, in a dilapidated house, took shelter in Chandramma’s house fearing danger due to the heavy rain on Tuesday night. However, at 10 pm in the night, a huge tree fell on the house, killing Sarita on the spot, while Chandramma died on the way to the hospital. Luckily, the two children sleeping beside Sarita escaped unhurt. 

