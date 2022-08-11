Illegal immigrants threat to national security: Araga 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stressed that there is a need to deport overstaying foreigners as they may indulge in anti-national activities. The minister, who held a meeting with Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari and senior officials of the police and social welfare department regarding expanding the capacity of the detention centre at Nelamanagala near here, said that illegal immigrants and those foreigners staying even after their visa period expires needs to be deported as they pose a threat to national security by indulging in anti-national activities.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Centre and the State after hearing a PIL seeking arrangements to shift 38 Sri Lankan citizens, victims of human trafficking languishing in Central Prison in the city for over a year, to the Foreigners Detention Centre.

In this background, the home minister had convened the meeting. DG & IGP Praveen Sood brought up the matter of increasing the capacity of the Detention Centre in Nelamangala. He said that the current centre is very small and there is a need to increase its capacity. “As per the law of the land, there is no provision to keep overstaying foreigners including illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in any prison. They must be kept at the detention centre,” he noted.

Jnanendra requested Poojari to ensure that necessary grants are released and the capacity of the detention centre is increased at the earliest. Poojari instructed the social welfare department officials to take up the work on a priority basis and complete it soon.

