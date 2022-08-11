Home States Karnataka

Illegal immigrants threat to national security: Araga 

‘They should be deported as they might indulge in anti-national activities’

Published: 11th August 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that they have annulled the exams (File photo)

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stressed that there is a need to deport overstaying foreigners as they may indulge in anti-national activities. The minister, who held a meeting with Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari and senior officials of the police and social welfare department regarding expanding the capacity of the detention centre at Nelamanagala near here, said that illegal immigrants and those foreigners staying even after their visa period expires needs to be deported as they pose a threat to national security by indulging in anti-national activities.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court issued notice to the Centre and the State after hearing a PIL seeking arrangements to shift 38 Sri Lankan citizens, victims of human trafficking languishing in Central Prison in the city for over a year, to the Foreigners Detention Centre.

In this background, the home minister had convened the meeting. DG & IGP Praveen Sood brought up the matter of increasing the capacity of the Detention Centre in Nelamangala. He said that the current centre is very small and there is a need to increase its capacity. “As per the law of the land, there is no provision to keep overstaying foreigners including illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in any prison. They must be kept at the detention  centre,” he noted.   

Jnanendra requested Poojari to ensure that necessary grants are released and the capacity of the detention centre is increased at the earliest. Poojari instructed the social welfare department officials to take up the work on a priority basis and complete it soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Araga Jnanendra Illegal immigrants national security
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp