Ink on Tikait: Police submit chargesheet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police have submitted a detailed chargesheet in connection with the attack on Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, when ink was thrown at him at Gandhi Bhavan.

The incident took place on May 30 when Tikait and another farmer leader Yudhvir Singh were seeking action against then KRRS president Kodihalli Chandrashekar for his alleged involvement in an extortion case. The 450-page charge-sheet has statements of over 20 eyewitnesses. Details of the week-long telephone conversation among the accused about the plot to attack Tikait, technical and CCTV footage details have been included.

The details of the arrested, including Bharath Shetty, Pradeep, Shivakumar and Umadevi, are also in the chargesheet. The accused have reportedly told the police that the main reason behind the attack was to draw the attention of national-level leaders.

“The police have booked Umadevi under the Arms Act as lethal weapons, including machetes, were found at her house in Hebbal. More than seven accused have been arrested, of whom two managed to get bail,” said an officer.

