Home States Karnataka

No change of guard in Karnataka, Bommai our CM candidate: Somashekar

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that this is the handiwork of the Congress to speculate about leadership change.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

CM Bommai, Mysuru in-cha­rge Minister ST Somashekar during a meeting

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Reiterating that there will be no change in leadership in the state, Mysuru district in-charge minister ST Somashekhar said that from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP national president JP Nadda, every top leader of the party has appreciated the work of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and there is no question of change in guard in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that this is the handiwork of the Congress to speculate about leadership change. “There are differences emerging in the Congress itself. Instead of solving their own problems, they are pointing at our party,” he said.

He further challenged the Congress leaders to reveal how many chairs were exactly placed during Siddaramotsava. “We know the reality of Siddaramotsava. BJP, which has a good number of followers can hold three such events,” he claimed.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ST Somashekhar Mysuru BJP Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp