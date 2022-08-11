No change of guard in Karnataka, Bommai our CM candidate: Somashekar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Reiterating that there will be no change in leadership in the state, Mysuru district in-charge minister ST Somashekhar said that from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to BJP national president JP Nadda, every top leader of the party has appreciated the work of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and there is no question of change in guard in Karnataka. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said that this is the handiwork of the Congress to speculate about leadership change. “There are differences emerging in the Congress itself. Instead of solving their own problems, they are pointing at our party,” he said. He further challenged the Congress leaders to reveal how many chairs were exactly placed during Siddaramotsava. “We know the reality of Siddaramotsava. BJP, which has a good number of followers can hold three such events,” he claimed.