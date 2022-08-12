Home States Karnataka

At 5,725 kg, Arjuna mightiest of all Dasara jumbos

At 5,725 kg, Arjuna outweighed all other Dasara elephants during the weight-checking exercise organised by the forest department here on Thursday.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

One of the nine Dasara elephants undergoes a weight-checking exercise, as forest staffers look on, in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At 5,725 kg, Arjuna outweighed all other Dasara elephants during the weight-checking exercise organised by the forest department here on Thursday. All the nine elephants of the first batch of the Dasara elephants which arrived at the Mysuru Palace were made to walk on Thursday morning from here to Dhanvantri Road, where weights of all the animals were measured on a weighing bridge.

Arjuna, like the previous years, topped the list and is the mightiest of all jumbos, clocking 5,725 kg, followed by Gopalaswamy which weighed 5,240 kg, Dhananjaya 4,800 kg, Abhimanyu 4,770 kg, Mahendra 4,260 kg, Bheema 3,950 kg, Kaveri 3,110 kg, Chaitra 3,050 kg and Lakshmi 2,920 kg.

DCF Dr Karikalan said the first batch of nine elephants underwent weight-checking, and will again undergo the process along with the second batch in the next 15-20 days. “After getting special nutritional diet, the elephants are expected to gain over 400-500 kg weight. We don’t want them to grow fat, but to be healthy,” he said. He further revealed that they are planning to start training for the Jamboo Savari from August 14.

