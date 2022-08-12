Congress sharpens attack on BJP over latter's change of guard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the BJP high command defending Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and his cabinet colleagues clarifying that there would not be any leadership change in the state, the Congress has intensified its attack on the ruling dispensation. Not ready to give up easily, the grand old party’s Twitter handle picked up speculation about possible change in the post of the BJP state president.

On Wednesday, even as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that Bommai would complete his tenure as CM, the veteran BJP leader hinted at a change in the state president’s post, as incumbent Nalinkumar Kateel’s term is reported to be ending soon.

When inquired by reporters, Kateel asked as to who had said that his term had come to an end. However, the Congress continued to attack the BJP. “Is the Congress responsible for the confusion? Confusion over the change of state president after the issue of CM change? If BS Yediyurappa says that the president’s term is over, Kateel asks who said that. They (BJP) are the ones who hand over the cane to the Congress without clarity of things, and they are the ones who shout after being beaten!,” it tweeted.

It has also tagged a July-28 statement of former BJP minister Sogadu Shivanna that the government had failed to protect Hindu lives, with reference to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district recently.

