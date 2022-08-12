Home States Karnataka

Congress sharpens attack on BJP over latter's change of guard

When inquired by reporters, Kateel asked as to who had said that his term had come to an end.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the BJP high command defending Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and his cabinet colleagues clarifying that there would not be any leadership change in the state, the Congress has intensified its attack on the ruling dispensation. Not ready to give up easily, the grand old party’s Twitter handle picked up speculation about possible change in the post of the BJP state president.

On Wednesday, even as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa clarified that Bommai would complete his tenure as CM, the veteran BJP leader hinted at a change in the state president’s post, as incumbent Nalinkumar Kateel’s term is reported to be ending soon.

When inquired by reporters, Kateel asked as to who had said that his term had come to an end. However, the Congress continued to attack the BJP. “Is the Congress responsible for the confusion? Confusion over the change of state president after the issue of CM change? If BS Yediyurappa says that the president’s term is over, Kateel asks who said that. They (BJP) are the ones who hand over the cane to the Congress without clarity of things, and they are the ones who shout after being beaten!,” it tweeted.

It has also tagged a July-28 statement of former BJP minister Sogadu Shivanna that the government had failed to protect Hindu lives, with reference to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina  Kannada district recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp