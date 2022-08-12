Forum wants fair probe into Dalit leader’s death

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Various organisations from Dakshina Kannada demanded a fair probe into the death of Dalit leader P Deekaiah.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Lolaksha, Samata Sainik Dal state general secretary said, “Deekaiah was laying in a pool of blood at his residence in Belthangady and he was immediately rushed to the hospital on July 7 in an unconscious state. He succumbed on July 8 and the final rites were performed on July 9. His family members suspected foul play and lodged a complaint with Belthangady police. The body was exhumed from the burial ground and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Belthangady tahsildar and local police.”

He said, “Doctors from the private hospital did not conduct a post-mortem despite finding a head injury. When the family tried to get proper information about the cause of death, the doctors did not cooperate. This allegation against the doctors is a serious one and it has led to suspicion. Hence, they demanded the police probe the hospital authorities and punish the culprits.”

MANGALURU: Various organisations from Dakshina Kannada demanded a fair probe into the death of Dalit leader P Deekaiah. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Lolaksha, Samata Sainik Dal state general secretary said, “Deekaiah was laying in a pool of blood at his residence in Belthangady and he was immediately rushed to the hospital on July 7 in an unconscious state. He succumbed on July 8 and the final rites were performed on July 9. His family members suspected foul play and lodged a complaint with Belthangady police. The body was exhumed from the burial ground and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Belthangady tahsildar and local police.” He said, “Doctors from the private hospital did not conduct a post-mortem despite finding a head injury. When the family tried to get proper information about the cause of death, the doctors did not cooperate. This allegation against the doctors is a serious one and it has led to suspicion. Hence, they demanded the police probe the hospital authorities and punish the culprits.”