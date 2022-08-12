Govt will tricolour at Chamarajpet grounds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the tussle between the state government and local Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over Chamarajpet Grounds in Bengaluru, Revenue Minister R Ashoka confirmed that the government would hoist the Tricolour and not allow any organisation or individuals to do so, including the MLA.

Ashoka told reporters after a meeting on Thursday said it has been decided not to allow anyone to hoist the flag at the grounds. The Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North taluk will hoist the flag, he said. “We have discussed it with senior police officials. This property now belongs to the Revenue department and is under our control. As per protocol, the local MLA and MP can attended the event,” Ashoka said.

During the flag-hoisting event, the only slogans which will be raised are ‘Bharat Matha ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, Ashoka said. “This place will no more be called Idgah Maidan. It will be called Guttahalli Maidan in Chamarajpet. Since it belongs to the Revenue department, we will discuss with the Chief Minister whether to hand it over to BBMP or BDA,” he added.

Ashoka added that police will take care of law and order, and take action if anyone tries to disturb the peace. “I hope people accept this. If people have an issue, they can complain to the Revenue department,” he said.

