Home States Karnataka

Govt will tricolour at Chamarajpet grounds

Ashoka told reporters after a meeting on Thursday said it has been decided not to allow anyone to hoist the flag at the grounds.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel keep vigil at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. (Photo| Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the tussle between the state government and local Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan over Chamarajpet Grounds in Bengaluru, Revenue Minister R Ashoka confirmed that the government would hoist the Tricolour and not allow any organisation or individuals to do so, including the MLA.

Ashoka told reporters after a meeting on Thursday said it has been decided not to allow anyone to hoist the flag at the grounds. The Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North taluk will hoist the flag, he said. “We have discussed it with senior police officials. This property now belongs to the Revenue department and is under our control. As per protocol, the local MLA and MP can attended the event,” Ashoka said.

During the flag-hoisting event, the only slogans which will be raised are ‘Bharat Matha ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, Ashoka said. “This place will no more be called Idgah Maidan. It will be called Guttahalli Maidan in Chamarajpet. Since it belongs to the Revenue department, we will discuss with the Chief Minister whether to hand it over to BBMP or BDA,” he added.

Ashoka added that police will take care of law and order, and take action if anyone tries to disturb the peace. “I hope people accept this. If people have an issue, they can complain to the Revenue department,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajpet Grounds
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp