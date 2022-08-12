Home States Karnataka

Group clash leaves two dead in Koppal

The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talavar (60) and Bhashasab (22).

Published: 12th August 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Two persons were killed and one injured following a group clash between members of two communities over choice of ground for Moharram celebrations at Hulihyder village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talavar (60) and Bhashasab (22). The condition of the injured Dharmanna (20), who has been admitted to a hospital in Koppal, is said to be serious.  According to police, there has been a long-standing land dispute between the two communities in Hulihyder over installation of Maharshi Valmiki statue. As the same land was chosen for Moharram celebrations, it led to a group clash between the two communities and incidents of stone pelting were also reported.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the village. Neither residents are coming out of their homes nor persons are allowed to enter the village after the incident took place, local residents told TNIE over phone on Thursday. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed till August 20 in the village. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koppal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp