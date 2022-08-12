Group clash leaves two dead in Koppal

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Two persons were killed and one injured following a group clash between members of two communities over choice of ground for Moharram celebrations at Hulihyder village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talavar (60) and Bhashasab (22). The condition of the injured Dharmanna (20), who has been admitted to a hospital in Koppal, is said to be serious. According to police, there has been a long-standing land dispute between the two communities in Hulihyder over installation of Maharshi Valmiki statue. As the same land was chosen for Moharram celebrations, it led to a group clash between the two communities and incidents of stone pelting were also reported.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the village. Neither residents are coming out of their homes nor persons are allowed to enter the village after the incident took place, local residents told TNIE over phone on Thursday. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed till August 20 in the village.

KOPPAL: Two persons were killed and one injured following a group clash between members of two communities over choice of ground for Moharram celebrations at Hulihyder village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Talavar (60) and Bhashasab (22). The condition of the injured Dharmanna (20), who has been admitted to a hospital in Koppal, is said to be serious. According to police, there has been a long-standing land dispute between the two communities in Hulihyder over installation of Maharshi Valmiki statue. As the same land was chosen for Moharram celebrations, it led to a group clash between the two communities and incidents of stone pelting were also reported. Additional police forces have been deployed in the village. Neither residents are coming out of their homes nor persons are allowed to enter the village after the incident took place, local residents told TNIE over phone on Thursday. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed till August 20 in the village.