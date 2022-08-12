Police arrest youth in Karnataka in Korgi robbery case

By Express News Service

UDUPI: A 24 years old man from Trasi who was working in fishing sector was arrested by Kundapur rural police on Wednesday night in connection with a robbery that took place near Kadinabettu- Korgi of Kundapur taluk on August 5 evening. The arrested has been identified as Praveen. He was picked by police from Trasi area.

Devaki Poojari, a 32-year-old woman was assaulted with an iron road near Kadinabettu on August 5 when she was waiting for her son to come by school bus. Devaki Poojary had suffered severe injuries and later passerby immediately shifted her to a hospital in Manipal. The assailant had escaped with the gold jewellery of Devaki. The value of the gold robbed was worth of Rs 1,60,000. Local woman- Parvathi who was passing had seen Devaki in a pool of blood and informed the police and local people shifted her to hospital.

The incident had happened between 4.15 pm to 4.25 pm on August 5. Before the school bus arrived, the assailant who came in a bike and parked it somewhere far, and had then walked towards Devaki, attacked her grievously. At first, Devaki resisted when the robber tried to pull the gold ornaments of her, however the assailant hit on her head twice with a iron rod. As Devaki fell to the ground, the assailant escaped with 'karimani' chain, bangle and ear hangings.

Devaki who was admitted at a private hospital in Manipal was discharged from hospital the next day.

Police sources told TNIE that preliminary investigation suggested that it was for the first time, Praveen was involved in a criminal activity as there were prima facie no case booked against him in any police station. Sources added CCTV footages from Halady road, Kundapur main road helped them crack the case by identifying the accused. Praveen used an altered bike and based on suspicion, he was thoroughly questioned and then he admitted to the crime, police said. The valuables worth Rs 1,60,000 robbed by him were recovered by the police.

