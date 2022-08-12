'Talks on CM replacement ridiculous': BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Friday termed speculation regarding replacing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as "ridiculous", and asserted that the party will contest the 2023 assembly polls under his leadership and come back to power in the state.

Calling the speculation as a "creation" of the Congress, he alleged that the opposition party that is divided due to infighting between its leaders, was raking up such issues to create "confusion".

"All these are tricks of Congress, it is raising such issues. It is the creation of Congress, as there is a big fight between Siddaramaiah (opposition leader) and D K Shivakumar (state president). It is a ridiculous question," Singh said in response to a question on speculation about CM replacement.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said good works are happening under the leadership of Chief Minister Bommai.

"As in-charge I'm telling you, you have to rely on me. I'm saying 100 per cent we will contest the next election under Bommai's leadership. We will come (to power) with full majority. We have a target of 150 seats and we will achieve it. Congress is a divided house, they are not on the ground and are just creating confusion," he added.

There has been some buzz on and off within the state BJP in recent times, regarding some kind of an overhaul including at the top level, especially after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state.

Adding to it, the Congress in a series of tweets had speculated about the possibility of the state having a third chief minister in this tenure with Bommai being replaced, and has even called him a "puppet CM".

Bommai has termed the speculations as "baseless" and "falsehood".

When pointed out to him that some BJP leaders were also speculating about changing the CM, Singh said, "Please also look at what I and several of our party leaders and ministers have said (on supporting Bommai)."

"Bommai is a common man. He is working for farmers, youth, and SC/ST. We will form a government under his leadership, don't worry about it," he said, adding that the Congress, which is a "leaderless party", was raking up such things with a plan, as they don't have any other agenda against the BJP.

"There is no truth in it."

Former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda's recent statement indicating some changes and that the high command will take a call on replacing the chief minister and other matters in the interest of the party and to win the elections in future had added to the speculation.

