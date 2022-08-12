Will work two more hours every day: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday termed the reports of leadership change in Karnataka as “baseless and false”. Breaking his silence after speculation started doing the rounds since four days, the CM said instead of discussing such issues, he will dedicate two more hours every day to take up pro-people programmes as well as to strengthen the party.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Mysuru on Thursday, Bommai said his government is stable and will continue to remain stronger. On Thursday, Bommai stepped out of his RT Nagar residence in Bengaluru after isolating himself for five days after testing positive for Covid last week. The CM said he will now work harder for the state and people in Karnataka. “In the coming days, I will go to people and also work to strengthen the party base in Karnataka” he said.

Not the first time Congress is spreading rumours: CM

Slamming the Congress, Bommai said the party is in an “indecisiveness” state. “They want to spread it to the entire state. But people in Karnataka are not going to take it. This is not the first time Congress is spreading rumours about change of guard,” he added. It may be recalled that after Congress leaders tweeted and speculated about Bommai’s exit, some BJP leaders had added fuel to such reports. However, ministers and many senior BJP leaders including former CM B S Yediyurappa have rubbished it and accused Congress of spreading them.

