Home States Karnataka

Will work two more hours every day: Bommai

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Mysuru on Thursday, Bommai said his government is stable and will continue to remain stronger.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday termed the reports of leadership change in Karnataka as “baseless and false”. Breaking his silence after speculation started doing the rounds since four days, the CM said instead of discussing such issues, he will dedicate two more hours every day to take up pro-people programmes as well as to strengthen the party.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Mysuru on Thursday, Bommai said his government is stable and will continue to remain stronger. On Thursday, Bommai stepped out of his RT Nagar residence in Bengaluru after isolating himself for five days after testing positive for Covid last week. The CM said he will now work harder for the state and people in Karnataka. “In the coming days, I will go to people and also work to strengthen the party base in Karnataka” he said. 

Not the first time Congress is spreading rumours: CM

Slamming the Congress, Bommai said the party is in an “indecisiveness” state. “They want to spread it to the entire state. But people in Karnataka are not going to take it. This is not the first time Congress is spreading rumours about change of guard,” he added. It may be recalled that after Congress leaders tweeted and speculated about Bommai’s exit, some BJP leaders had added fuel to such reports. However, ministers and many senior BJP leaders including former CM B S Yediyurappa have rubbished it and accused Congress of spreading them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp