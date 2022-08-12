Work to make India a superpower in next 25 years: Bommai to youth

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon youngsters to contribute towards making India a superpower in the next 25 years. Inaugurating a mammoth -- Yuvajanosatva -- attended by thousands of students to mark the 75th year of Independence, which was organised by the University of Mysore (UoM) at the Maharaja’s College Ground here on Thursday, Bommai said the next 25 years will be golden years for both the country and Karnataka. Announcing that many programmes are under way to build ‘Nava Karnataka’, he said his government is committed to the overall development of the state. “Post reorganisation of states, Karnataka has made honest efforts to develop all its regions. The state has set a target of $1.5 trillion, out of the $5-trillion economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he informed. On development of the Mysuru region, the CM said his government has announced funds for a tourism circuit covering Belur, Halebid, Mysuru and other prominent sites that would attract tourists. He also stressed that focus is also on developing Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Chitradurga, among others.He spoke about a hostel for 1,000 students on the Manasagangothri campus and funds for the renovation of the century-old Maharaja’s and Maharani’s Colleges in the city.