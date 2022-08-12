Home States Karnataka

Work to make India a superpower in next 25 years: Bommai to youth

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon youngsters to contribute towards making India a superpower in the next 25 years.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday called upon youngsters to contribute towards making India a superpower in the next 25 years. Inaugurating a mammoth -- Yuvajanosatva -- attended by thousands of students to mark the 75th year of Independence, which was organised by the University of Mysore (UoM) at the Maharaja’s College Ground here on Thursday, Bommai said the next 25 years will be golden years for both the country and Karnataka.

Announcing that many programmes are under way to build ‘Nava Karnataka’, he said his government is committed to the overall development of the state. “Post reorganisation of states, Karnataka has made honest efforts to develop all its regions. The state has set a target of $1.5 trillion, out of the $5-trillion economy dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he informed.

On development of the Mysuru region, the CM said his government has announced funds for a tourism circuit covering Belur, Halebid, Mysuru and other prominent sites that would attract tourists. He also stressed that focus is also on developing Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, and Chitradurga, among others.He spoke about a hostel for 1,000 students on the Manasagangothri campus and funds for the renovation of the century-old Maharaja’s and Maharani’s Colleges in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp