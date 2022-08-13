Home States Karnataka

Carnivore research biased in favour of Bengal tigers: Study

A study has found that Indian conservation policies over the last seven decades are biased in favour of big cats, especially tigers.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sunderbans_Dibyendu_Ash

Sundarbans Reserve Forest in West Bengal has a huge number of Bengal tigers - more than about two hundred (Photo | Dibyendu Ash/Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A study has found that Indian conservation policies over the last seven decades are biased in favour of big cats, especially tigers. Researchers from a number of academic and conservation institutions, including the National Centre for Biological Sciences, the Wildlife Conservation Society and Centre for Wildlife Studies, assessed various research papers, books and theses published between 1947 and 2020, to understand how research on carnivores was conducted and how the research affected conservation policies in the country.

The study, ‘Chasms in charismatic species research: Seventy years of carnivore science and its implications for conservation and policy in India’, included studies of over 1,800 papers, books and other research material. “India’s people have long shared spaces with carnivores, both large and small. Many cultures view humans and wildlife as two sides of the same coin. Studying such biocultural relationships, behaviour and decision-making can actually make carnivore conservation a lot more inclusive. Our study shows that we need to build capacity in multi-disciplinary approaches to address today’s conservation challenges,” said Dr Saloni Bhatia, co-author of the study.

While the researchers found that substantial contributions were made to the carnivore ecology field, especially in population monitoring and developing better tools for genetic research, many carnivorous species were overlooked in research. According to the study, research on carnivores has been largely in favour of big cats, with Bengal tigers acting as a major contributing factor towards conservation policy framing and environmental litigation. Meanwhile, species like mongooses, otters and civets are often overlooked.

“It is recommended that ongoing and future research efforts should focus on lesser-known species and their threatened habitats. They must combine social sciences with ecological studies and make carnivore science more democratic through establishing partnerships across diverse institutions as well as local communities that share space with conflict-prone carnivores,” the authors said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal tigers
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp