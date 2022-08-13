Home States Karnataka

Corruption: Two year jail for five irrigation officials in Belagavi

Published: 13th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Five engineers of Irrigation Department have been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined Rs 70,000 each by a local court in Belagavi on Friday on charges of indulging in corruption in the process of disbursement of compensation to the people whose houses were damaged badly in Kagdal, Saudatti in 2012.

The five engineers sentenced to imprisonment by 4th Additional District Sessions and Special Court, Belagavi, are B Padmanabha, then Superintending Engineer, Naviluteertha, Belagavi; M B Kavadi, then Executive Engineer, Naragund, Gadag district; Anand Keshavrao Mirji, AEE, Naveeluteerth, Belagavi; Shubha T, Junior Engineer, Naveeluteertha, Belagavi and Prakash Phakeerappa Hosmani, Junior Engineer, Shirasangi, Saudatti, Belagavi district.

A resident of Kagdal, Hanamappa G Madar had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta in 2012 alleging that the five engineers  had paid a higher compensation to several residents of Kagdal by accepting bribes from them and in violation of the Land Acquisition Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp