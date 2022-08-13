Corruption: Two year jail for five irrigation officials in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Five engineers of Irrigation Department have been sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined Rs 70,000 each by a local court in Belagavi on Friday on charges of indulging in corruption in the process of disbursement of compensation to the people whose houses were damaged badly in Kagdal, Saudatti in 2012. The five engineers sentenced to imprisonment by 4th Additional District Sessions and Special Court, Belagavi, are B Padmanabha, then Superintending Engineer, Naviluteertha, Belagavi; M B Kavadi, then Executive Engineer, Naragund, Gadag district; Anand Keshavrao Mirji, AEE, Naveeluteerth, Belagavi; Shubha T, Junior Engineer, Naveeluteertha, Belagavi and Prakash Phakeerappa Hosmani, Junior Engineer, Shirasangi, Saudatti, Belagavi district. A resident of Kagdal, Hanamappa G Madar had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta in 2012 alleging that the five engineers had paid a higher compensation to several residents of Kagdal by accepting bribes from them and in violation of the Land Acquisition Act.