Karnataka: Man murders wife inside court premises

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A man murdered his estranged wife inside a court premises in Holenarasipur town on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Chitra (24).

According to the superintendent of police Hariram Shankar, the accused Shivakumar from Tattekere of Holenarasipur taluk murdered his wife Chitra when the duo was visiting the JMFC court in connection with a divorce case.

Chitra married Shivakumar five years ago and has two children. However, her husband often picked up a quarrel with her. Unable to bear his harassment, she finally approached the court for divorce and also filed a maintenance case against her husband two years ago.

Sources said that the accused carried a sharp knife with him. He followed Chitra when she went to the washroom and attacked her.

The court police shifted Chitra to taluk hospital immediately and later to HIMS hospital in Hassan where she was declared dead.

Shivakumar has been arrested.

Sources said that the relatives of the couple tried to resolve the issue between them on many occasions but in vain. The judge summoned both the parties for counselling to resolve the case through Lok adalat on Saturday. The judge interacted with Shivakumar and Chitra for one hour before the murder took place.

