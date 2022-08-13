Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Youth stabs girlfriend and her companion near Kodagu

The injured students have been admitted to Madikeri hospital and the accused was nabbed by the staff at Nisargadhama.

Published: 13th August 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A love triangle ended in bloodshed at the popular tourist spot of Nisargadhama in Kushalnagar near Kodagu.

Sources said that a native of Koppa village, Vijaykumar (22) stabbed his girlfriend and her companion with a knife.

Vijayakumar, working as a waiter at a restaurant in Kushalnagar, was having an affair with a college girl hailing from Madapatna. The two allegedly used to have telephonic conversations. On Saturday morning, the girl informed Vijayakumar that she will be attending college. 

However, she visited the tourist spot of Nisargadhama with a male friend from Sulekote village. Coming to know about this, Vijaykumar confronted the girl and her friend at Nisargadhama. A rift arose between the trio and Vijaykumar ended up stabbing the girl and her friend with a knife. The injured students have been admitted to Madikeri hospital and the accused was nabbed by the staff at Nisargadhama. He was later handed over to the Kushalnagar police. Further investigations are on in the case. 

