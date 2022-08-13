Home States Karnataka

National award winning singer Subbanna cremated with state honours

Before the last rites at Banashankari cremetorium, the mortal remains of Subbanna was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra for sometime.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:13 AM

CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra console the family of singer Shivamogga Subbanna in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted national award winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna was cremated with state honours in Bengaluru on Friday. Many people paid condolences, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Before the last rites at Banashankari cremetorium, the mortal remains of Subbanna was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra for sometime.

In a tweet, the PM said, “The legendary singer Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for Kannada songs and music lovers. His songs are highly appreciated and made an attempt to introduce Kannada poetry to the present generation. Deeply saddened by his death. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Earlier, Bommai, along with his Cabinet colleagues, met the family and paid condolences. Later speaking to reporters, the CM recalled his association with Subbanna.

Shivamogga Subbanna
