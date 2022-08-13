Home States Karnataka

PSI suspended for assaulting protester

A police sub inspector attached to Kurugodu police station in Ballari district has been suspended on the charges of assaulting a person.

Published: 13th August 2022

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A police sub inspector attached to Kurugodu police station in Ballari district has been suspended on the charges of assaulting a person. The video of police officer Manikanta hitting the person went viral, prompting the higher authorities to suspend him. According to locals, the police officer started beating a resident named Gangadhar without any provocation, after which the residents lodged a complaint against the officer. An atrocity case has also been registered against the PSI.

Locals said that the victim Gangadhar was injured a fortnight ago in a police lathi charge in Kolur village. The villagers had gathered near a lake where a woman had committed suicide. It is said that to disperse the crowd, the PSI used lathi, wherein Gangadhar’s leg was fractured. A week later Gangadhar went live on social media explaining his ordeal and demanding action against the police officer.

A week later, the Congress party members of Kurugodu put up posters in the town wishing people for Independence Day. The poster had a photo of the PSI along with politicians and other personalities. BJP members raised objection to this as they said the government servant cannot associate himself with a political party. Some of the members even removed the poster from many places in the city. This irked the PSI and he called Gangadhar to the station.

“Gangadhar apologised to the PSI and deleted the video from his social media account. Meanwhile, some Congress workers questioned the PSI, he alleged that his photo was put up by Gangadhar and said he had no connection with any political party. Gangadhar pleaded innocence, stating that he did not do so. Then the PSI slapped Gangadhar,” said an eyewitness.

