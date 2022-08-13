Tricolour to be hoisted near 465 water bodies in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, to mark the 75th Independence Day, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) is hoisting the national flag at 465 water bodies that have been rejuvenated under various gram panchayats across the state. The state has over 28,000 water bodies in rural areas. Of them, 2,225 will be developed under the Amrit Sarovara Scheme by removing silt, getting rid of encroachments, building the fence, growing tree parks, introducing boat facilities and developing pisciculture.

RDPR Principal Secretary LK Ateeq told The New Indian Express that the department had chosen 15 water bodies per district totalling 465 across the state. These water bodies are now brimming with water after heavy rain in many parts of the state. “Of the 2,225 water bodies, we have picked 465 that are of medium size for flag hoisting. We will invite freedom fighters or Padma awardees staying closeby to hoist the flag. The programme has been taken up for the first time, based on instructions of the Union government,” he said.

Also, all the 600-plus gram panchayats in the state will hoist the flag at their panchayat offices. The panchayat development officer along with the president will do the honours, he said. This initiative is to spread the message among rural folk about the works taken up by the department in rejuvenating the water bodies, officials said. “Many people have put in a lot of effort to achieve this. By hoisting the flag, we want to tell the people about the sanctity of the place and the need to maintain them,” he said.

The state is targeting to hoist one crore flags across the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently called upon over five lakh government employees, including a large number from the RDPR department, to hoist the flag at their homes. Staff working with the panchayats, including village accountant, PDOs, watermen and others have been told to hoist the flag.

