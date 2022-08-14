Home States Karnataka

1.4 crore flags flying across Karnataka: Bommai

It is a celebration of a milestone in the history of Indian Independence that is being celebrated with pride and gaiety across the country.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a celebration of a milestone in the history of Indian Independence that is being celebrated with pride and gaiety across the country. Rising to the call of Har Ghar Tiranga to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, over 40 crore Tricolours started flying across the country from Saturday.

Roads, junctions, houses, commercial complexes, shops, schools, colleges, government and private offices, you name them, you have the Tricolour flying on them. Every city, town and village is painted saffron, white and green, as the state will see over 1.4 crore national flags flutter till August 15, said CM Basavaraj Bommai here on Saturday.

“The state government distributed 1.25 crore flags free of cost. Each gram panchayat has been given 500 flags. They are flying high in villages, towns and cities. The whole world is watching us,” Bommai said.

The event was launched on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, where hundreds of students waved flags. Many dignitaries, including former CM BS Yediyurappa, ministers R Ashoka, Govind Karjol and Dr K Sudhakar, attended, while Kannada actors -- Sudheep, Upendra, Tara, Ramesh Aravind and many more -- were part of the launch of the campaign. Many important buildings, including Vidhana Soudha, were lit up in the three colours.

Former PM HD Deve Gowda, who was seen holding a flag, tweeted, “I have always felt proud to hold the national flag and swear my unwavering loyalty to it. It is a great symbol of our freedom. On the occasion of  Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav I pray to God that all of us Indians fulfil the great ideal of living harmoniously under the Tiranga.”

