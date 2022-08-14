AP looks to run more buses from Karnataka to Tirumala

Home States Karnataka

An APTDC team was in the city to attract tourists and tour operators to Gandikota Fort, located 280 km from Bengaluru.

Image of APSRTC buses used for representational purposes. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Giridhar Reddy, Divisional Manager, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), on Saturday said they are looking to operate more buses from Karnataka to Tirumala. He said at present, they offer 1,000 tickets and have appealed to the Tirumala Tirputi Devasthanams (TTD) to give 1,500 more. “We are keen to operate buses from Dharmasthala, Hubballi and Hosur. We also want to add more buses from Ballari and Bengaluru,” he said. At present, APTDC operates six buses from Bengaluru and one from Ballari to Tirumala. An APTDC team was in the city to attract tourists and tour operators to Gandikota Fort, located 280 km from Bengaluru.

