Bommai, Sudhakar, chief secy pledge to donate organs

The chief minister also honoured the families of organ donors Markonahalli Krishnappa and Navinkumar.

Published: 14th August 2022

Donate organs save lives campaign launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Vidhana Soudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar pledged to donate their organs while taking part in an event held to observe the World Organ Donation Day in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said, “Donating organs of brain-dead people is the most humane and fulfilling act as it will not only give a new lease of life to people, but also make one live even after one’s death by doing so.”

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the CM said, “Living beyond one’s death is an achievement. ”The chief minister also honoured the families of organ donors Markonahalli Krishnappa and Navinkumar. He said that despite losing them in accidents, they have set an example for humanity with their noble act of donating organs and saving others’ lives.

Minister - Byrathi Basavaraj, Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly - Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Chairperson of Council - Basavaraj Horatti and several senior officers including Chief Secretary - Vandita Sharma, Principal Secretary (Health) - Anil Kumar and Health Commissioner - Randeep D also pledged to donate their organs on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the CM, along with Sudhakar, launched a human chain formation to create awareness on organ donation. The chain was formed by 5,000 youngsters including Asha workers, medical, paramedical and nursing students from Palace Grounds to Vidhana Soudha. The CM witnessed the human chain in an electric buggy. Some youth also formed a human kidney.

350 ORGANS DONATED THIS YEAR
State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Karnataka, formerly known as Jeevanasarthakathe of health department, is gearing up to take up several initiatives to promote organ donation. Health Commissioner D Randeep said SOTTO is working towards appointing brand ambassadors for India’s Organ Donation Day which will be observed on November 27.  He said that this year, so far, 72 families of brain-dead people have donated 350 organs and families of 26 brain-dead people who were eligible for organ donation denied to donate. As many as 5,740 people are waiting for organ donation. Randeep said that while there are 18 licensed Non Transplant Organ Retrieval Centres (NTORCs)  in the state, at least six more are in the process of getting their licences. 

