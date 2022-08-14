Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP activists attack Union Minister Bhagavant Khuba's car, one injured 

Published: 14th August 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service
KALABURAGI: Two factions of the BJP clashed with each other at Basavakalyan town of Bidar district, Karnataka on Saturday evening, due to which a BJP activist sustained minor injuries.

According to the video clippings available with The New Indian Express, a few BJP activists removed the number plate of a car of the union minister of State for chemicals and fertilizers Bhagavant Khuba, who is also MP of Bidar.

The incident took place when he was participating in a car rally to commemorate the 75th Independence Day Celebrations at Basavakalyan. The activists gheraoed the car and attacked it with the number plate.

It is said that the followers of Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar were angry with the followers of Bhagavant Khuba for not providing prominence to Sharana Salgar in the car rally.

The activist who suffered injuries in the incident has been identified as Biradar. Bhagavant Khuba who spoke with The New Indian Express on Sunday confirmed the incident and said that he has not lodged any complaint against anybody. Bidar SP Kishor Babu Dekka and Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar visited the spot.

