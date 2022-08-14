Lewd remark on women: BSY demands arrest of Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former CM and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa demanded that Congress leader Priyank Kharge be arrested for his comment that women seeking government jobs in the state have to give sexual favours. Yediyurappa said that the comment is disrespectful toward women.

Yediyurappa told reporters at his residence here on Sunday that Kharge’s statement is the height of stupidity. “He has committed an unforgivable offence. He demeaned women. Legal action should be taken against him. The people of the state should condemn him for insolence. The insult to women cannot be forgivable. He should be arrested,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that the Janotsava conventions that the BJP has planned will be a forum to apprise the people of the people-friendly programmes of the Basavaraj Bommai government. “The Congress is not digesting the same and hence has indulged in spreading rumours. Those who are dreaming of becoming the CM in Congress will be disappointed as BJP will retain power. Congress will realise the power of BJP when the party launches a statewide tour from August 21,” he said.

SHIVAMOGGA: Former CM and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa demanded that Congress leader Priyank Kharge be arrested for his comment that women seeking government jobs in the state have to give sexual favours. Yediyurappa said that the comment is disrespectful toward women. Yediyurappa told reporters at his residence here on Sunday that Kharge’s statement is the height of stupidity. “He has committed an unforgivable offence. He demeaned women. Legal action should be taken against him. The people of the state should condemn him for insolence. The insult to women cannot be forgivable. He should be arrested,” he said. Yediyurappa said that the Janotsava conventions that the BJP has planned will be a forum to apprise the people of the people-friendly programmes of the Basavaraj Bommai government. “The Congress is not digesting the same and hence has indulged in spreading rumours. Those who are dreaming of becoming the CM in Congress will be disappointed as BJP will retain power. Congress will realise the power of BJP when the party launches a statewide tour from August 21,” he said.