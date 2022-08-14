Home States Karnataka

Lewd remark on women: BSY demands arrest of Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Yediyurappa told reporters at his residence here on Sunday that Kharge’s statement is the height of stupidity.

Published: 14th August 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Former CM and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa demanded that Congress leader Priyank Kharge be arrested for his comment that women seeking government jobs in the state have to give sexual favours. Yediyurappa said that the comment is disrespectful toward women. 

Yediyurappa told reporters at his residence here on Sunday that Kharge’s statement is the height of stupidity. “He has committed an unforgivable offence. He demeaned women. Legal action should be taken against him. The people of the state should condemn him for insolence. The insult to women cannot be forgivable. He should be arrested,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that the Janotsava conventions that the BJP has planned will be a forum to apprise the people of the people-friendly programmes of the Basavaraj Bommai government. “The Congress is not digesting the same and hence has indulged in spreading rumours. Those who are dreaming of becoming the CM in Congress will be disappointed as BJP will retain power. Congress will realise the power of BJP when the party launches a statewide tour from August 21,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B S Yediyurappa Priyank Kharge Congress BJP
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp