Priyank Kharge’s remark insult to women: Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI, BENGALURU, KALABURAGI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday lashed out Priyank Kharge, saying the Congress leader’s remark against the BJP government has insulted women

Priyank on Friday said that men are not given jobs without bribes, while authorities are seeking “sexual favours” from women candidates. Joshi said, “This shows how intellectually bankrupt Kharge is. No woman would endorse such remarks. He should offer an unconditional apology.”

Dragging Mallikarjun Kharge into the controversy, Joshi said that when the senior Kharge was the union minister, there were several cases of corruption against the then government. “Priyank should not speak of corruption, as his party is involved in several such cases,” he added.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Geetha Vivekananda too hit out at Priyank Kharge, saying he should apologise. “Priyank has exhibited the culture of his party and the Congress leadership should take action against him. His remarks are an insult to women in government jobs and the BJP Mahila Morcha will protest,” she said.

BJP on its official handle tweeted, “Thousands of talented women work hard and get jobs after clearing many examinations. He insulted such women and must immediately apologize.”Priyank, however, said BJP leaders have twisted his statement to suit their convenience to defend their illegal deeds.

In a statement, Priyank reminded BJP leaders that a minister of the state government had to quit after cheating a girl. “A video clip of a union minister behaving in an ugly manner became viral recently, but no BJP leader demanded that he apologise to that woman,” he added.

“BJP should also remember that one of the ministers in the BJP government had openly asked in the Assembly which legislator can be called an “eka patni vritasta” (having one wife). Is it not an an insult to women folk,” he asked.

