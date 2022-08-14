Home States Karnataka

Priyank Kharge’s remark insult to women: Pralhad Joshi

Dragging Mallikarjun Kharge into the controversy, Joshi said that when the senior Kharge was the union minister, there were several cases of corruption against the then government.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI, BENGALURU, KALABURAGI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday lashed out Priyank Kharge, saying the Congress leader’s remark against the BJP government has insulted women
Priyank on Friday said that men are not given jobs without bribes, while authorities are seeking “sexual favours” from women candidates. Joshi said, “This shows how intellectually bankrupt Kharge is. No woman would endorse such remarks. He should offer an unconditional apology.”

Dragging Mallikarjun Kharge into the controversy, Joshi said that when the senior Kharge was the union minister, there were several cases of corruption against the then government. “Priyank should not speak of corruption, as his party is involved in several such cases,” he added.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Geetha Vivekananda too hit out at Priyank Kharge, saying he should apologise. “Priyank has exhibited the culture of his party and the Congress leadership should take action against him. His remarks are an insult to women in government jobs and the BJP Mahila Morcha will protest,” she said.

BJP on its official handle tweeted, “Thousands of talented women work hard and get jobs after clearing many examinations. He insulted such women and must immediately apologize.”Priyank, however, said BJP leaders have twisted his statement to suit their convenience to defend their illegal deeds.

In a statement, Priyank reminded BJP leaders that a minister of the state government had to quit after cheating a girl. “A video clip of a union minister behaving in an ugly manner became viral recently, but no BJP leader demanded that he apologise to that woman,” he added.

“BJP should also remember that one of the ministers in the BJP government had openly asked in the Assembly which legislator can be called an “eka patni vritasta” (having one wife). Is it not an an insult to women folk,” he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pralhad Joshi Priyank Kharge
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp