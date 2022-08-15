Home States Karnataka

Audio leak: Somashekhar hits back at Karnataka minister Madhu Swamy

Somashekhar hit back at Madhu Swamy saying, “That may be in his minor irrigation department. All other departments are doing fine.” he said.

Published: 15th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy. (File Photo)

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: In response to an audio leak in which Karnataka Cabinet minister JC Madhu Swamy is heard making some uncharitable statements about Cooperation Minister Somashekar not addressing farmers’ concerns, Somashekhar has hit back.

In the audio, Madhu Swamy said the Bharatiya Janata Party government was not functioning as a government but was only being managed, and that he too was victimised. Madhuswamy was making this statement in response to a farmer who said farmers’ concerns were not being addressed.  

Somashekhar hit back at Madhu Swamy saying, “That may be in his minor irrigation department. All other departments are doing fine.” he said. He further said that all major decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held every week is briefed to the media by Madhu Swamy.

“The government is running successfully under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership and even during BS Yediyurappa’s leadership. There is no need to point at me,” said Somashekhar, in response to minister Madhu Swamy’s comment. Somashekhar was visibly irked when Madhu Swamy took his name in the leaked audio, alleging that the cooperation minister had not passed several files to him.

“Madhu Swamy has accused me of not doing works suggested by him. One should not clear projects bypassing rules and regulations. We should not target a single person and punish him. Instead, an inquiry should be held, and if found guilty, action must be initiated.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JC Madhu Swamy Somashekar
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp