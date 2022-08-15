Audio leak: Somashekhar hits back at Karnataka minister Madhu Swamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: In response to an audio leak in which Karnataka Cabinet minister JC Madhu Swamy is heard making some uncharitable statements about Cooperation Minister Somashekar not addressing farmers’ concerns, Somashekhar has hit back.

In the audio, Madhu Swamy said the Bharatiya Janata Party government was not functioning as a government but was only being managed, and that he too was victimised. Madhuswamy was making this statement in response to a farmer who said farmers’ concerns were not being addressed.

Somashekhar hit back at Madhu Swamy saying, “That may be in his minor irrigation department. All other departments are doing fine.” he said. He further said that all major decisions taken during the cabinet meeting held every week is briefed to the media by Madhu Swamy.

“The government is running successfully under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership and even during BS Yediyurappa’s leadership. There is no need to point at me,” said Somashekhar, in response to minister Madhu Swamy’s comment. Somashekhar was visibly irked when Madhu Swamy took his name in the leaked audio, alleging that the cooperation minister had not passed several files to him.

“Madhu Swamy has accused me of not doing works suggested by him. One should not clear projects bypassing rules and regulations. We should not target a single person and punish him. Instead, an inquiry should be held, and if found guilty, action must be initiated.”

