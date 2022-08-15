Congress plenary was a gamechanger for India

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a special occasion for the people of Belagavi for many reasons. The region boasts of having produced several freedom fighters, besides holding the three-day 39th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, from December 26, 1924.

The plenary was a significant event in the nation’s history, and motivating youth to take an active part in the freedom struggle. Presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, the convention was attended by many leaders, including Pandit Nehru, Sarojini Naidu, Abdul Gaffar Khan, Moulana Azad and Gangadhar Rao Deshpande.

Businessman and journalist Subhash Kulkarni, son of renowned freedom fighter late R H Kulkarni, recalls what his father told him, “Freedom fighters from Dharwad, Belagavi, Bijapur, Ankola, Bengaluru and Mysuru had been putting pressure on Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, who was Congress secretary, to hold the 39th Congress Plenary in their respective areas, but Gangadhar Rao Deshpande, freedom fighter from Belagavi, convinced Gandhiji to hold it in Belagavi.’’

Noted playwright D S Chougale says the plenary had inspired youth to join the freedom movement in the 1930s and 1940s. The plenary’s impact on the youth can still be felt, with a large number of youngsters joining the Indian Army every year.

According to sources, the Belgaum plenary also gave a stimulus to the political aspirations of Kannadigas. The venue of the convention, at Tilakwadi falls, was just 1km from Belgaum railway station. Thousands of people, including Gandhi, walked to the venue. The three-day session saw the Swaraj Party return to the Congress fold.

To keep memories of the plenary alive, the government built Veera Soudha at the venue. A well, built to provide drinking water to the guests, was known as the ‘Congress well’, and was rejuvenated. It has become one of the major water sources for people living in the vicinity.



