Karnataka CM announces government jobs to martyr's family, toilets for all schools

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of 75 years of independence day celebrations on Monday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a Government job for family members of martyrs along with Rs 25 lakh compensation from Karnataka. He said without any hurdles, job orders will be sent to their doorstep.

CM breaks the regular practices, says no to bulletproof box, and makes his own speech without reading printed speech copy.

"Soldiers dedicate and sacrifice their lives to protect our country. If a soldier from the state does on duty, government job will be provided to one member of his family on compassionate grounds to provide security to his family "he said.

Bommai also announced to provide toilets for all government schools for which the state government has allocated Rs 250 crore. In his speech, CM said. "In order to create a clean and hygienic environment in government schools and colleges, 100 per cent toilet coverage will be achieved by next August 15, 2023" he added.

Bommai also announced vidya nidhi for children of landless agriculture labourers. He had earlier announced it to children of farmers, fishermen, weavers and taxi drivers.

CM also stressed on 3Es mantra. He said they have adopted the 3Es mantra - employment, education and empowerment for the upliftment of schedule caste, schedule tribe, backward classes, women and minorities. "The government aims to create a suitable environment for these people to lead a self-sufficient life, "he said. On the occasion, thousands of children performed various cultural programmes.

