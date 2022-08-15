Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: One lakh likely to attend Congress ‘Freedom Walk’ today 

Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at a Youth Congress rally in Bengaluru on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka unit of the Congress, in an apparent attempt to keep the spirit of its rank and file high ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, is all set to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence by holding a massive rally in Bengaluru on Monday.

Titled ‘Freedom Walk’, the 7.5-km rally will commence at 2 pm from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and end at the National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. Over 1 lakh people are expected to take part.

According to political pundits, the Grand Old Party seems to be utilising every opportunity to win the 2023 elections and has been holding a series of public meetings and rallies. Recently, a huge public gathering to celebrate former CM Siddaramaiah’s 75th birthday was held in Davanagere which was attended by senior party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. Similar padayatras were taken out by the Congress in all 224 Assembly constituencies. 

KPCC president DK Shivakumar, under whose leadership the ‘Freedom Walk’ has been organised, had expected AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend the rally. Priyanka, however, will be giving the rally a miss after testing positive for Covid-19.  When the rally culminates at 5 pm at the National College Grounds, party leaders are likely to deliver speeches, sources said. Later, renowned playback singer  Hariharan will enthral the audience with his songs. Organisers have identified seven points on the outskirts of Bengaluru where participants from across the state can alight and take Metro trains to reach the venues. 

