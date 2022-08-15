Home States Karnataka

Retired soldier dies during flag hoisting on 75th Independence day in Dakshina Kannada

The tragic incident occurred when retired soldier Gangadhar Gowda was guiding the guests and the locals prior to flag hoisting.

Published: 15th August 2022 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

A retired soldier, Gangadhar Gowda.

Retired soldier Gangadhar Gowda.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A retired soldier collapsed and died while he was getting ready for the flag hoisting during India's 75th Independence Day celebration by Kutrupady gram panchayat at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The tragic incident occurred on Monday when soldier Gangadhar Gowda was guiding the guests and the locals prior to flag hoisting.

After which, the retired serviceman collapsed. The guests and the locals rushed him immediately to the nearby hospital, but he passed away on his way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
retired soldier Karnataka soldier dies flag hoisting
India Matters
Would Subramania Bharathi have approved? (Photo | Iswarya Karthikeyan)
At Bharathi's wife's village, most lives still tied to tendu leaves and tobacco flakes
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Indian democracy is now the rule of a few, for fewer, by the fewest
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. (Photo | Twitter)
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: A plain-speaking billionaire who knew his bets ‘correctly’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp