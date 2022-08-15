Retired soldier dies during flag hoisting on 75th Independence day in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A retired soldier collapsed and died while he was getting ready for the flag hoisting during India's 75th Independence Day celebration by Kutrupady gram panchayat at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The tragic incident occurred on Monday when soldier Gangadhar Gowda was guiding the guests and the locals prior to flag hoisting. After which, the retired serviceman collapsed. The guests and the locals rushed him immediately to the nearby hospital, but he passed away on his way.