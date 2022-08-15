When blood was spilt in Karnataka's Vidurashwatha

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Very few moments in the history of our subcontinent are as repulsive as the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre, where over 500 peaceful protesters were shot dead by the British police. Similar is the tragic story that happened at Vidurashwatha in Gauribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district.

On April 25, 1938, a group of villagers who had come together at Vidurashwatha village to hoist the national flag were fired upon by the police, killing more than 32 and injuring several others. From then, Vidurashwatha got the monicker ‘Jallianwala Bagh of South India’.

The memorial at Vidurashwatha

The villagers had gathered to defy the order of the British government that had made hoisting the flag a crime. After the police firing, there was widespread outrage and several national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, visited the village.

A memorial, Veera Soudha, was built in honour of the martyred freedom fighters next to the banks of the Uttara Pinakini river. The memorial provides an insight into the freedom movement and stands as an inspiration to the younger generation.

Chikkaballapur Deputy Commissioner NM Nagaraj said Vidurashwatha, Veera Soudha and its surroundings have been maintained well and there is round-the-clock security. Guides too are stationed at Veera Soudha to give people a glimpse of history.

Nagaraj said, “We have many ideas to make the memorial an important educational spot. The young generation should compulsorily visit the place which will throw a light on the role of freedom fighters here.”

The mythology has it that after the Kurukshetra War, Vidhura, who was a courtier in the kingdom of Dhritarashtra, travelled across the subcontinent to attain salvation, based on the advice of Lord Krishna. He arrived at this village and stayed at the ashram of Maithreya.

One day, when he was meditating on the banks of the Uttara Pinakini river, he saw a sapling of Ashwatha or peepul sapling floating in the river. He planted the sapling and worshipped it as Ashwatha tree is believed to represent Lords Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara. The name of the village is the commingling of Vidhura and Ashwatha.

