Yediyurappa wants MLA Priyank arrested for 'disrespecting women'  

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA/BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday hit out at former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his remarks suggesting that “women have to sleep with someone to get government jobs in Karnataka.”

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa demanded that Priyank be arrested for “disrespecting women”. Priyanka had recently stirred a controversy by saying that “men have to bribe to get government jobs” and “women have to give sexual favours for getting jobs.”

Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had demanded that Priyank apologise for the statement. “Priyank has committed an unforgivable offence. Legal action should be taken against him. The people of the state should condemn him for insolence. The insult to women cannot be forgiven. He should be arrested,” Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa said that the Janotsava conventions that the BJP has planned will be a forum to apprise the people of the people-friendly programmes of the Basavaraj Bommai government. “The Congress is not digesting the same and hence has indulged in spreading rumours. Those who are dreaming of becoming the CM in Congress will be disappointed as BJP will retain power. Congress will realise the power of BJP when the party launches a statewide tour from August 21,” he said.

Priyank, responding to Yediyurappa’s statement said, “I have mirrored the serious concerns raised by common people who have no one to turn to when exploited. If my language has been wrong or offensive it doesn’t take away the fact that sexual harassment has been spoken about.

When people are talking about casting couch,’ why should I not speak of women who have been victimised. The government needs to address the concerns raised instead of talking of arresting me. A case of a woman PSI candidate who alleged that an SP had sought sexual favours for recruitment is known to many.’’

SHIVAMOGGA/BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday hit out at former minister and Congress MLA Priyank Kharge for his remarks suggesting that “women have to sleep with someone to get government jobs in Karnataka.” Speaking to mediapersons at his residence in Shivamogga, Yediyurappa demanded that Priyank be arrested for “disrespecting women”. Priyanka had recently stirred a controversy by saying that “men have to bribe to get government jobs” and “women have to give sexual favours for getting jobs.” Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had demanded that Priyank apologise for the statement. “Priyank has committed an unforgivable offence. Legal action should be taken against him. The people of the state should condemn him for insolence. The insult to women cannot be forgiven. He should be arrested,” Yediyurappa said. Yediyurappa said that the Janotsava conventions that the BJP has planned will be a forum to apprise the people of the people-friendly programmes of the Basavaraj Bommai government. “The Congress is not digesting the same and hence has indulged in spreading rumours. Those who are dreaming of becoming the CM in Congress will be disappointed as BJP will retain power. Congress will realise the power of BJP when the party launches a statewide tour from August 21,” he said. Priyank, responding to Yediyurappa’s statement said, “I have mirrored the serious concerns raised by common people who have no one to turn to when exploited. If my language has been wrong or offensive it doesn’t take away the fact that sexual harassment has been spoken about. When people are talking about casting couch,’ why should I not speak of women who have been victimised. The government needs to address the concerns raised instead of talking of arresting me. A case of a woman PSI candidate who alleged that an SP had sought sexual favours for recruitment is known to many.’’