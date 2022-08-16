Home States Karnataka

‘Bomber’ text: Couple freed, tell cops it was just a joke

The incident occurred on Sunday when the man who was on the flight and the woman who was at the airport terminal exchanged text messages.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man and a woman, who were taken into custody after they set off panic on a Mumbai-bound 6E-5237 Indigo flight by sharing suspicious WhatsApp messages on Sunday, were let off on Monday by Mangaluru police who served them a notice asking them to appear on a later date. The duo told the police that the text messages were a mere joke.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the man who was on the flight and the woman who was at the airport terminal exchanged text messages. K P Bhopanna, who works as a manager at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), lodged a complaint with Bajpe police on Sunday night saying that he received information from the airport staff that a passenger had received a suspicious text from a woman which read, “among all the Muslims, you are the bomber”. The man replied to the message saying, “Can you see me. Did you see the salute. So cute, have a safe flight.”  

“I immediately alerted the CISF personnel. Personnel from CISF, BDDS, Indigo Security and technical staff took the flight to the Isolation Bay and passengers were deplaned”, Bopanna said in his complaint.The two accused spoke about causing danger to the security of the flight and a co-passenger noticed the messages and informed an airhostess and the pilot. The pilot then informed the ATC and the flight was stopped from taking off, the complaint stated.

Later, the passengers and their luggage were frisked but no suspicious item was found. The flight which was scheduled to depart at 11 am took off six hours later. The man works in a company in Gujarat and the woman, Simran, is pursuing her studies. A case has been registered by the Bajpe police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigo airlines Mangaluru WhatsApp Bomb scare
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp