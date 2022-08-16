Home States Karnataka

Congress daydreaming, BJP will retain power in 2023: BSY

The picture and the video went viral.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said the Congress leaders in Karnataka are under the false belief that the party will come to power in the state after the 2023 Assembly elections and they are fighting among themselves for the chief minister’s post.

“The BJP will go to polls under the collective leadership and again form the government by winning 140 seats,” Yediyurappa said while addressing BJP workers during the Independence Day celebrations on Monday. Yediyurappa said BJP leaders will travel across Karnataka and expose the Congress. “The Congress leaders have become arrogant. They are under the false impression that they have already come to power and are fighting for the Chief Minister’s post,” Yediyurappa said. CM Basavaraj Bommai is doing good work and the BJP will go to people with development works implemented by the State Government and that would suffocate the Congress, he added.

Jnanendra held Gandhi’s portrait to wear shoes?
Tumakuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra allegedly leant on the portrait of  Mahatma Gandhi to wear his shoes at the official  Independence Day celebration at the Junior College Grounds in Tumakuru. After receiving the guard of honour, Jnanendra, who is the district in-charge minister, removed his shoes to present floral tributes to Gandhi and held the portrait while wearing the shoes back. The picture and the video went viral.

Comments

