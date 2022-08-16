Karnataka BJP leader goes FB live with upside down Tricolour, complaint filed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leader Anil Chalageri, president of Yeshwantpur assembly segment, has landed in trouble for allegedly insulting the National Flag Code on a Facebook Live video, during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign last week.

The leader had put the flag upside down, with the green stripe above and saffron below. The leader was reminded by one of his followers to take down the video, but by the time he could, screen shots of the goof-up had gone viral, and a complaint was filed at Kengeri station. Chalageri was heavily trolled on social media. S Sudarshan, general secretary, KHB Nagarikara Kshemabivridhi Sangha, who is one of the complainants, said the incident happened on August 9, and a complaint was filed with Kengeri police on August 10.

“The FIR is pending due to manpower shortage, security arrangements for I-Day, and because I fell sick for four days. It will be registered in a day or two,” said Sudarshan. Kengeri police say the FIR is pending for more evidence from the complainant. Anil Chalageri was active during PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit, and was monitoring preparations at Kommaghatta.

