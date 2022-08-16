Mangaluru: SDPI flays Savarkar’s pic in I-Day event, makes school apologise

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: SDPI members objected to the use of a VD Savarkar’s portrait at an Independence Day programme and made school authorities, who had organised a dance programme, to apologise at Gurupura near Mangaluru on Monday. Rajesh, a member of the Gurupura Panchayat, said that a few SDPI members objected to the Savarkar’s portrait used during a dance performance by the students, and the local police had to intervene.

Some panchayat members belonging to BJP filed complaints with Panchayat Development Officer Abubakkar and the police. Abubakkar told The New Indian Express that members from both the ruling and opposition parties have lodged complaints with him.

“Six members from the ruling party, who were watching the programme of the panchayat, opposed the use of Savarkar’s portrait. The cultural programme was presented by Bethany School. Ten minutes after the dance performance ended, some panchayat members went to the stage and took the school teachers to task.

They even made the school headmistress apologise for using the portrait. After a few hours, members belonging to the opposition questioned as to why school authorities had to apologise and demanded action against the earlier team of members. I have informed the police and we will see what action can be taken,” he said.

The panchayat has 28 members and SDPI and Congress, which have 10 members each, are in a coalition and are in power. BJP, which has eight seats, sits in the opposition. Meanwhile, unauthorised naming of a circle in Surathkal after Savarkar stoked another controversy on Monday. Some miscreants had put up a board naming the junction near Surathkal flyover as ‘Veer Savarkar Circle’ on Sunday night. Some locals who noticed it on Monday, questioned the authorities. The police said the poster was removed by the Mangaluru City Corporation after opposition from locals.

