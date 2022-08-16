Home States Karnataka

Rooting for blackbucks, locals seek reserve in Vijayapura

While the Karnataka government is working on taking over deemed forest patches and converting them to revenue lands, in Vijayapura, the situation is different.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Karnataka government is working on taking over deemed forest patches and converting them to revenue lands, in Vijayapura, the situation is different.The locals are demanding that a portion of the revenue land be merged with private lands and be declared a Blackbuck Community Reserve.

If all goes well, this will be second community reserve in Karnataka, after Kokrebellur in Mandya district. It will also be the second community blackbuck reserve in India after Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi community plays a crucial role in blackbuck conservation. Karnataka has two blackbuck sanctuaries — Ranebennur and Bankapur.

“Usually it is the forest department which works on getting an area declared as a conservation or community reserve, but here it is the locals who are coming forward asking for it,” said Vanitha R, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Vijayapura.

The forest department is now working on preparing a draft to be placed before the state government for clearance. The area proposed is 45 acres of revenue land in Balluli in Belagavi. The area also covers five villages spread across a 10-km radius.

The advantage of declaring a community reserve is that locals will be involved in conservation and they will be duly compensated for crop loss. So far, the department has received 50 crop loss compensation applications. The disadvantage before the department is the area.

“It is not a continuous patch. The population and area proposed to be declared is spread across five villages,” Vanitha said.

Declaration of a community reserve is listed under section 36 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The government can declare an area as a community reserve which has been volunteered by a community or individuals to declare an area, which is not comprised within a national park or a sanctuary or a conservation reserve, for protecting the flora, fauna and traditional or cultural conservation values and practices. The only difference to a conservation reserve, is that the area is chosen by the forest department and locals play no role in conservation efforts.

Locals and officials say that it is also an interesting speculation of how the Black Bucks came here. Some say that around six years back a devotee left three Black Bucks near Siddeshwara temple, which have now multiplied manifold. Some others say a herd wandered around and reached here. The place is a safe haven for them as there are no predators, baring a few leopards that have been sighted here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayapura Blackbucks
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp