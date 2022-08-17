Home States Karnataka

2% quota for sportspersons to be extended to all depts

The state government will extend 2 per cent job reservation to sportspersons in all government departments, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here on Tuesday.

17th August 2022

CWG medalists Indian women hockey assistant coach and manager Ankitha Suresh, athlete Priya Mohan, weightlifter Gururaja Poojary and cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad were felicitated | Nagaraja G

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will extend 2 per cent job reservation to sportspersons in all government departments, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here on Tuesday. At present, only police and forest departments are providing 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons during recruitment.

He was speaking after felicitating medallists of the recent Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, UK, as well as 75 sportspersons selected under the ‘Amrit Kreeda Dattu Yojane’ on Tuesday.

Bommai said the government has decided to recognise basketball as the state game. The state government has realised that there is a need to give job security to sportspersons, he said, and urged them to play for the country. “The remaining will be taken care of by the government,” he added.

Bommai said Karnataka is the first state to take up Amrit sports adoption Scheme.“We have chosen basketball as the state game and we will develop basketball courts across the state. To identify sporting talent, we will organise a rural sports meet in the next two months. We appeal to them not to worry about anything... just focus on sports,” he added. 

