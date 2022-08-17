Home States Karnataka

Contaminated water? Five-year-old dies, 10 take ill in Vijayanagara

The deceased, Bindu N, who was admitted to VIMS Hospital on August 13, died on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to collect drinking water from a borewell of a temple complex in Ahmedabad.

Representational image (Photo | AP)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: A five-year-old girl died and more than 10 villagers were hospitalised after they consumed suspected contaminated drinking water in Kyasanakeri village of Kudligi taluk in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday. The deceased, Bindu N, who was admitted to VIMS Hospital on August 13, died on Monday.

This is the third such incident due to contaminated water in the undivided Ballari district since the monsoon season began this year. Vijayanagara Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO and Health Department officials visited the village. Water samples have been sent to laboratories for testing. Anirudh Sravan P, Deputy Commissioner, Vijayanagara said they are waiting for the lab report. “The girl died after developing symptoms like diarrhoea. The family members and villagers say the girl developed the symptoms after she consumed the suspected drinking water,” Sravan said.

“More than 15 people are suffering from dehydration and vomiting. We suspect it’s due to consuming contaminated drinking water. A makeshift hospital with a team of doctors has been set up in the village and officials are monitoring the situation. People who develop symptoms of dehydration, vomiting and fever are being shifted to the temporary hospital for treatment,” he said.

Another senior official claimed the district administration is supplying purified drinking water to the villagers. Awareness about drinking water, educating people to drink boiled water and other measures have been initiated. Health workers, district administration staff and doctors are camping in the village.

trail of cases

May 2021

Seven died in Makarabbi village of Vijayanagara district. As many as 60 villagers were admitted to a hospital

July 2022

A 11-year-old girl died in Gonal village of Ballari district and 35 more were hospitalised after consuming contaminated water.

August 2022

85 people were hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Ankanal village of Ballari district

