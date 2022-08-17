Home States Karnataka

Cutout of VD Savarkar creates row in Udupi

Sensing trouble, the police stepped up security near the circle.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Savarkar, Veer Savarkar

RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Congress workers on Tuesday warned that they will launch a protest if a cutout of VD Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle here is not removed. A complaint has been filed against its installation with the
Udupi Town police.

Sensing trouble, the police stepped up security near the circle. The cutout does not mention the name of the organisation, but has the slogan, ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’, on it. The local SDPI unit too objected to the writing on the cutout that it was Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who earned India its freedom. It is said the local municipality granted permission to put the cutout for 15 days, while the police claimed that they cannot removeit as that may lead to clashes. Congress leaders have written to CMC commissioner Uday Shetty, asking him to remove the cutout. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress VD Savarkar Udupi
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp