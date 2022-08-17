Cutout of VD Savarkar creates row in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Congress workers on Tuesday warned that they will launch a protest if a cutout of VD Savarkar at Brahmagiri Circle here is not removed. A complaint has been filed against its installation with the Udupi Town police. Sensing trouble, the police stepped up security near the circle. The cutout does not mention the name of the organisation, but has the slogan, ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’, on it. The local SDPI unit too objected to the writing on the cutout that it was Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who earned India its freedom. It is said the local municipality granted permission to put the cutout for 15 days, while the police claimed that they cannot removeit as that may lead to clashes. Congress leaders have written to CMC commissioner Uday Shetty, asking him to remove the cutout.