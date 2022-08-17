Five judicial officers take oath as Additional Judges of Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five judicial officers took oath as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to the new judges at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan. With these new appointments, the working strength of judges in the high court has touched 49, against the sanctioned strength of 62.

The five judges are: 1) Justice Anil B Katti: Completed his law degree in Belagavi and began practice as an advocate in 1986. He served as Civil Judge, Small Cause Judge, District Judge, Principal Judge, Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge.

2) Justice G Basavaraju: Completed LLM at Kuvempu University, Shivamogga. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988. He served as Senior Civil Judge, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special District and Sessions Judge for CBI Cases, Principal District and Sessions Judge and also as Member Secretary of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

3) Justice Chandrashekhar M Joshi: Did his LLM at Kuvempu University at Shivamogga. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988 and joined judicial service in 1995 as Civil Judge. He served as Senior Civil Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Additional District Judge, Registrar of Computers at High Court and Principal District Judge.

4) Justice Umesh M Adiga: Did his LLB in Gadag. Enrolled as advocate in 1989. Served as Civil Judge, Senior Civil Judge, District Principal Judge.

5) Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda: Did his LLB from Sharada Vilas Law College in Mysuru. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988. Appointed as Civil Judge in 1995. He served as Senior Civil Judge, District Judge, Registrar (Computers) at High Court, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Principal District and Sessions Judge. He was serving as Registrar General prior to his elevation as Additional Judge of High Court.

Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Governor Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeted the new judges by offering flower bouquets.

BENGALURU: Five judicial officers took oath as Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to the new judges at a ceremony held in Raj Bhavan. With these new appointments, the working strength of judges in the high court has touched 49, against the sanctioned strength of 62. The five judges are: 1) Justice Anil B Katti: Completed his law degree in Belagavi and began practice as an advocate in 1986. He served as Civil Judge, Small Cause Judge, District Judge, Principal Judge, Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge. 2) Justice G Basavaraju: Completed LLM at Kuvempu University, Shivamogga. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988. He served as Senior Civil Judge, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Special District and Sessions Judge for CBI Cases, Principal District and Sessions Judge and also as Member Secretary of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. 3) Justice Chandrashekhar M Joshi: Did his LLM at Kuvempu University at Shivamogga. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988 and joined judicial service in 1995 as Civil Judge. He served as Senior Civil Judge, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Additional District Judge, Registrar of Computers at High Court and Principal District Judge. 4) Justice Umesh M Adiga: Did his LLB in Gadag. Enrolled as advocate in 1989. Served as Civil Judge, Senior Civil Judge, District Principal Judge. 5) Justice T G Shivashankare Gowda: Did his LLB from Sharada Vilas Law College in Mysuru. He enrolled as an advocate in 1988. Appointed as Civil Judge in 1995. He served as Senior Civil Judge, District Judge, Registrar (Computers) at High Court, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Principal District and Sessions Judge. He was serving as Registrar General prior to his elevation as Additional Judge of High Court. Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Governor Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai greeted the new judges by offering flower bouquets.