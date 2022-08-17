Home States Karnataka

Three-day Devaraj Urs Utsav from August 20 in all Karnataka districts

Addressing the media here, the minister said hitherto the State Government was celebrating Urs’ birth anniversary as Backward Classes Day at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday said that from this year, the State Government will give an award in the name of former chief minister D Devaraj Urs on his birth anniversary in all 31 districts.

Addressing the media here, the minister said hitherto the State Government was celebrating Urs’ birth anniversary as Backward Classes Day at the Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha. “From this year, there will be three-day celebrations in all districts. On the occasion, D Devaraj Urs district level award will be presented to a person who has worked for the welfare of backward classes by adopting his ideals. A three-member selection committee has been formed in all districts to choose the awardee,” he said.  The award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

He said the three-day event will include an expo and sale of products manufactured by weavers, potters and other backward classes involving traditional occupations and competitions like speech, essay and drawings on Devaraj Urs. Poojary maintained that the Devaraj Urs Utsav has not been organised with an eye on Assembly elections.

The minister said various programmes and schemes of Backward Classes and Social Welfare Department, which were discontinued due to lack of funds owing to Covid-19 in the last two years, have resumed this year. In the wake of a huge demand for hostels, 50 Kanakadasa hostels, 100 Dr BR Ambedkar hostels and 5 Deen Dayal hostels will come up in Karnataka within two years, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kota Srinivas Poojary Devaraj Urs Utsav Karnataka
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp