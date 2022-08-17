Tourists attacked by Right-wing activists in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two tourists were attacked allegedly by a group of Right-wing activists in Kodagu near Mandalpatti in Madikeri on Tuesday afternoon. The victims, Saman Sajid and Shamseer, were part of a group of five, with others being Nanda Kishan and two girls.

The youngsters had sought permission from home and were on a vacation in the district. While they were returning from the tourist spot to their car parked in Mandalpatti, they were stopped by a group of five youngsters.

The five took objection to the presence of a Hindu girl with two Muslim boys. More activists joined and they allegedly assaulted Saman and Shamseer. The activists also shared the pictures of the two girls on social media.

MADIKERI: Two tourists were attacked allegedly by a group of Right-wing activists in Kodagu near Mandalpatti in Madikeri on Tuesday afternoon. The victims, Saman Sajid and Shamseer, were part of a group of five, with others being Nanda Kishan and two girls. The youngsters had sought permission from home and were on a vacation in the district. While they were returning from the tourist spot to their car parked in Mandalpatti, they were stopped by a group of five youngsters. The five took objection to the presence of a Hindu girl with two Muslim boys. More activists joined and they allegedly assaulted Saman and Shamseer. The activists also shared the pictures of the two girls on social media.