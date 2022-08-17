Home States Karnataka

Tourists attacked by Right-wing activists in Madikeri

Two tourists were attacked allegedly by a group of right wing activists in Kodagu near Mandalpatti in Madikeri on Tuesday afternoon.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Beaten-Thrashed

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two tourists were attacked allegedly by a group of Right-wing activists in Kodagu near Mandalpatti in Madikeri on Tuesday afternoon. The victims, Saman Sajid and Shamseer, were part of a group of five, with others being Nanda Kishan and two girls.

The youngsters had sought permission from home and were on a vacation in the district. While they were returning from the tourist spot to their car parked in Mandalpatti, they were stopped by a group of five youngsters.

The five took objection to the presence of a Hindu girl with two Muslim boys. More activists joined and they allegedly assaulted Saman and Shamseer. The activists also shared the pictures of the two girls on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Right-wing activists
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp