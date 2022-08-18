BJP seeks explanation from Sriramulu over ‘Siddaramaiah for CM’  comment

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The state BJP on Wednesday sought an explanation from Social Welfare and Transport Minister B Sriramulu, a day after he embarrassed the party by saying he wants to see Congress leader Siddaramaiah as chief minister again. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel sought a report from Sriramulu for his speech in front of hundreds of people in Ballari on Tuesday.

Sriramulu had said that he and Siddaramaiah criticise each other only politically and have no personal enmity. “One day, we both will be on the same stage. I am sure even Siddaramaiah wants to see me as CM,” he said, adding he is not scared of making such statements as he is not anyone’s slave. Sriramulu also hinted that he helped Siddaramaiah win from Badami in the 2018 polls.

“You can ask Siddaramaiah with whose help he won from Badami. He may not share anything in public, but will reveal it behind closed doors,” he added. Sriramulu said he and Siddaramaiah are on the same page in fighting for the cause of backward communities. “I have already said that Siddaramaiah will be the second Devaraj Urs of Karnataka,” he said.

BALLARI: The state BJP on Wednesday sought an explanation from Social Welfare and Transport Minister B Sriramulu, a day after he embarrassed the party by saying he wants to see Congress leader Siddaramaiah as chief minister again. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel sought a report from Sriramulu for his speech in front of hundreds of people in Ballari on Tuesday. Sriramulu had said that he and Siddaramaiah criticise each other only politically and have no personal enmity. “One day, we both will be on the same stage. I am sure even Siddaramaiah wants to see me as CM,” he said, adding he is not scared of making such statements as he is not anyone’s slave. Sriramulu also hinted that he helped Siddaramaiah win from Badami in the 2018 polls. “You can ask Siddaramaiah with whose help he won from Badami. He may not share anything in public, but will reveal it behind closed doors,” he added. Sriramulu said he and Siddaramaiah are on the same page in fighting for the cause of backward communities. “I have already said that Siddaramaiah will be the second Devaraj Urs of Karnataka,” he said.